Colourful characters from children's books will be in Hemel Hempstead to mark World Book Day - in knitted form!

To mark this year's event, and spread some community cheer, Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead has been busy creating the knitted postbox toppers which will create a special trail.

And the free, interactive trail will be supporting local charity DESC - The Dacorum Education Support Center.

Download the LoyalFree app to take part

And if that wasn't enough, there's also a chance to get your hands on a £50 voucher.

The LoyalFree app, in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, has digitised the trail making it easy for everyone to view all locations and participate. T

Several painted pebbles have also been left around many of the post boxes thanks to local community group Hemel Rocks.

And Hiddenbooks Hemel has also placed several books in plastic sleeves around the area for children to discover.

The trail is set to launch on Sunday (February 27) and will run until March 19.

A map is available on the LoyalFree app which is free to download.

Participants can then follow the trail and ‘check in’ at any location to be entered into the prize draw to win a £50 local voucher. The more locations you check in at, the more chances they you of winning.