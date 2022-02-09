Sign up for the DENS Spinathon challenge to help support the homeless in Dacorum

DENS is encouraging people to sign up for a Spinathon challenge to help support the homeless in Dacorum.

The charity is teaming up with BMR and énergie Fitness Online for a virtual Spinathon on Saturday, February 19.

The event will consist of five consecutive spinning classes on Zoom, with the first starting at 9.15am. Participants should have access to a training bike at their home or gym, and an internet-enabled device to join the classes.

Those taking part can join as many classes as they want, with some spinners already signed up for the five-hour Spinathon challenge. It costs £5 per class or £20 for all five, with proceeds going to DENS.

DENS houses, supports and empowers vulnerable single homeless people, and others in crisis, to transform their lives.

Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO, will be joining the action by spinning for the full five hours.

She said: “Spin classes provide an excellent opportunity for people to come together and improve their physical and emotional health and wellbeing.

"On the 19th, we will not only be coming together to improve ourselves, but also to raise much needed funds for DENS so we can continue to support the community of Dacorum.”

The event is powered by BMR, a company that provides health and wellbeing support to workplaces. They have chosen DENS as their charity of the year.

Lucy Brookes, a director at BMR, is also one of the event’s spin instructors. She has helped establish a dedicated community of virtual spinners throughout the pandemic.

She said: “The members were as nervous as me about a new way of doing things, but we soon got into the groove and are now a spin family and support network.”

Sheila Lord, who is also a Director at BMR, added: “This event, this collaboration and this spin community came together over a two-year period of Covid-19, proving that there are positive outcomes to be had in challenging situations.”