Get ready to go on an owl hunt in Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council and Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (Hemel BID) are inviting the public to go on an owl hunt in Hemel Hempstead.

The Big Hoot Hemel is a free, fun, family-friendly art trail which starts on Thursday, February 10.

This exciting trail will see 12 individually designed Big Hoot owls placed around Hemel Hempstead town centre, Hemel Old Town, Gadebridge Park and the Watergardens for everyone to see and enjoy.

Each Owl has been designed by a professional artist and has a story to tell. Go on a voyage of discovery through the town’s streets and open spaces and discover something new about where you live.

The trail can be followed using the LoyalFree app - which can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. Just follow the trail and scan the QR code at each location.

Alternatively, a trail map can be downloaded from the Enjoy Dacorum or Hemel Hempstead BID website or collected from the Customer Services desk in Marlowes shopping centre, from February 10.

The trail will be running from midday on Thursday, February 10, to Tuesday, April 19. There will also be some owl themed activities during February half term, for more details visit the Hemel BID website.

The trail has been funded through the Welcome Back Fund, which is a European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), and also received funding from Hemel Business Improvement District.

James Doe, strategic director of place at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “We are pleased to be able to use these ERDF funds for this event, and we are delighted to be able to support this exciting initiative.

"We hope that both residents and visitors enjoy the Big Hoot Hemel Hempstead, and all that the town centre has to offer.”

Phil Walker, Chair of Hemel Hempstead BID, said: “It is really exciting to be welcoming a Wild in Art Trail to Hemel Hempstead and a first for the area!

"We are delighted to be supporting The Big Hoot Hemel Hempstead and we are sure that it will have a real impact on our local economy, attracting more people to the town.”

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art, said: “We're delighted to be able to bring another one of our popular Big Hoot trails to the local area.