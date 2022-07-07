The Illyria company will perform Sullivan and Gilbert’s Pirates of Penzance at Berkhamsted Boys School.

The gates will open at 4.45pm with the performance lasting for 2hrs 10 mins.

It is the latest in a series of concerts arranged by Berkhamsted Rotary Club.

Tickets are £22 for adults and £11 for under 15s which can be bought here or via the box office (01442 863659).