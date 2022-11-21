Over a dozen more claims to evict people from their homes in Dacorum were made this summer than in 2021, new figures show. This comes as across England and Wales, there was a huge increase in repossession activity.

Housing charity Shelter has accused the Government of ignoring an unfolding "crisis" in the rental market, where prices are rising rapidly, after the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement revealed little help for private tenants.

Ministry of Justice data shows 41 claims to repossess properties in Dacorum were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords between July and September. Of those, nine were for homes owned by mortgage-holders, while the rest were to evict tenants. It means there were 15 more claims in the latest quarter than over the same period in 2021, when 26 were submitted. Despite this rise, there were still fewer bids to remove people from their homes than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic – 84 claims were lodged between July and September that year.

Minnistry of Justice data shows how many claims to repossess properties in Dacorum were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords

The figures also show that in the latest period, tenants were evicted from their homes in Dacorum on three occasions – putting them among the 5,400 tenant evictions across England and Wales.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, warned more renters could fall behind on payments and lose their homes without better support. Reacting to Mr Hunt's autumn statement, she said: “There is a housing hole in this budget – housing benefit remains frozen at 2020 levels when private rents have been rising at record rates.

“Increasing Universal Credit will really help people struggling to pay their food and fuel bills, but crucially it doesn’t cover rents which are most people’s biggest outgoing.”

Ms Neate continued: "Unless housing benefit is increased, the shortfall with real rents will only grow – swallowing up other benefit increases. The boost to benefits will be built on quicksand."

Ms Neate said a planned increase to the benefit cap is a "glimmer of hope" for vulnerable families, but added: "The Government’s refusal to unfreeze housing benefit ignores the rental crisis that is unfolding, and means that homelessness will continue to rise this winter.”

The criticism was echoed by homelessness charity Crisis, with chief executive Matt Downie adding: "Abandoning renters during a recession and cost-of-living crisis is unforgiveable."

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt said he would "monitor carefully" the situation around mortgage repossessions, after Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell urged the Chancellor to come back with a "package of measures" to get people through the housing crisis.

"I’ve already had a number of discussions internally in the Treasury and as necessary, I’ll come back to this House with further measures," Mr Hunt said.

