Hertfordshire County Council wants your opinion about the Autumn Budget

Hertfordshire County Council has launched a budget survey today (November 18) to understand the opinions residents have about the Autumn Budget.

It will consider the results of the survey when setting the budget for next year (April 2023 to March 2024), after the government announced that it will allow flexibility for council tax.

Councillor Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council encouraged every person in the county to complete the budget consultation. He said: “We want to hear your views on how we can make the fairest decisions possible as we develop our budget plans.”

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council encouraged everyone to complete the survey.

Cllr Roberts added: “There will no doubt be difficult decisions we will have to make for the next financial year, but we know almost £1billion pounds of taxpayers’ money will be spent delivering the key services our residents rely on.”