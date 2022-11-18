Dacorum Borough Council has confirmed that it will be charging for garden waste collection next year, with residents able to sign up to the subscription service in January.

The annual subscription charge for the service will be £45.00 per wheeled bin with all bins charged at the same price. Residents will need to sign up to the new paid subscription service to continue to have their garden waste collected.

The council will join seven other Hertfordshire councils who already charge for the service.

Gardeners will face the charge from next February

Cllr Graham Barrett said: “Local authorities across the country are facing immense pressure to provide essential and statutory services, and any increase in council tax will be put towards these services.”

He added: “As a discretionary service, it is essential to make the garden waste collection self-financing, to help protect our essential and statutory services.”