Gadebridge Nursery & Pre-School has been rated as requiring improvement after a rating from Ofsted last month.

Inspectors from Ofsted visited Gadebridge Nursery & Pre-School on March 22, and the report was published online last week.

The nursery, which is run by Shining Dawn Limited, was rated as requiring improvement in four areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The school was approached by Hemel Gazette and Express for a comment on the recent rating, but has not received a response.

This is the first inspection for the childcare facility on Rossgate, Hemel Hempstead which opened in 2019.

The report states: "The quality of interactions between staff and children is variable. Staff, sometimes, ask children questions in quick succession and do not give them sufficient time to think and respond to the questions asked.”

It added: “Staff are also, occasionally, pre-occupied with completing daily routines, such as preparing for the children's sleep and setting up the hall for the children's physical play. This means that, sometimes, children wander around with no purpose to their play.”

But inspectors said: “Nevertheless, children demonstrate that they enjoy their time at the nursery. They are able to independently access good quality resources and equipment to support their learning.”

The report added: “On the day of the inspection, staff failed to ensure that an external door leading to a public area was completely secure. However, swift action was taken to close the door, and the children were appropriately supervised at the time. Staff, sometimes, ask children questions in quick succession and do not give them sufficient time to think and respond to the questions asked.”

And it acknowledged: “Staff are kind and caring towards the children. These positive interactions help children to form secure attachments and supports their emotional well-being well.”

Ofsted is to inspect Gadebridge Nursery & Pre-School again within 12 months of this inspection, and has asked the pre-school to “review the organisation of planned routines to ensure staff are able to consistently meet the needs of the children.”