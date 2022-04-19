Hertfordshire County Council will let parents know about their child’s place at local schools today or tomorrow via email.

The council has said that 97 per cent of children have been given a place at one of their preferred primary schools, with 87 per cent getting their first choice.

As parents find out if their children have gotten into their chosen school, here are the Ofsted reports for schools in Dacorum, according to the watchdog’s website:

Parents will find out where their children have been accepted this week.

Hobletts Manor Infants' School: The last full inspection in 2014 rated the school as good.

Saint Albert the Great Catholic Primary School: The last full inspection in 2013 rated the school as good.

The Reddings Primary School: The last full inspection in 2019 rated the school as good.

Lime Walk Primary School: The last full inspection in 2017 rated the school as good.

Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School: The last full inspection in 2018 rated the school as good.

Tudor Primary School: The last full inspection in 2017 rated the school as good.

Leverstock Green Church of England Primary School: The last full inspection in 2018 rated the school as good.

Jupiter Primary School: The last full inspection in 2017 rated the school as good.

Yewtree Primary School: The last full inspection in 2018 rated the school as requiring improvement.

George Street Primary School: The last full inspection in 2021 rated the school as good.

Chambersbury Primary School: The last full inspection in 2013 rated the school as good.

Belswains Primary School: The last full inspection in 2013 rated the school as good.

Hammond Academy: The last full inspection in 2019 rated the school as requiring improvement.

South Hill Primary School: The last full inspection in 2018 rated the school as good.

Aycliffe Drive Primary School: The last full inspection in 2019 rated the school as good.

Maple Grove Primary School: The last full inspection in 2014 rated the school as good.

Gade Valley Primary School: The last full inspection in 2016 rated the school as good.

Nash Mills Church of England Primary School: The last full inspection in 2013 rated the school as good.

St Cuthbert Mayne Catholic Junior School: The last full inspection in 2014 rated the school as good.

Boxmoor Primary School: The last full inspection in 2015 rated the school as good.

Holtsmere End Junior School: The last full inspection in 2013 rated the school as good.

Two Waters Primary School: The last full inspection in 2011 rated the school as outstanding.

St Rose's Catholic Infants School: The last full inspection in 2013 rated the school as good.

Micklem Primary School: The last full inspection in 2018 rated the school as good.

Galley Hill Primary School and Nursery: The last full inspection in 2019 rated the school as good.

Brockswood Primary School: The last full inspection in 2015 rated the school as outstanding.

Chaulden Junior School: The last full inspection in 2018 rated the school as requiring improvement.

Pixies Hill Primary School: The last full inspection in 2014 rated the school as good.