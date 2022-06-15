An entrepreneur is encouraging more women to take the leap and create their own businesses after winning Business Champion of the Year for Hertfordshire.

Creative Stripes founder Lydia Berman was announced the winner of Hertfordshire’s Town and County Business Champions award at Copthorne Tara Hotel in May.

Lydia, who is a former graphic design manager at Eurostar, said that it was great to win the award.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia's company Creative Stripes specialises in branding, design and marketing strategies for businesses.

She said: “It’s that recognition of knowing that we're doing something well. I'm building a sustainable business. I'm doing something that's helping other people and able to employ other contractors.”

Creative Stripes, which Lydia runs from her home with her Labrador under the desk, specialises in branding, design and marketing strategies for small and medium-sized businesses and works closely with emerging start-ups.

Aside from the creative side of the business, Lydia works as a mentor to encourage the next generation of young entrepreneurs to succeed in an increasingly difficult industry.

Lydia wants to put a particular focus on aspiring businesswomen who she says must be supported to achieve greatness in a world that underestimates them.

She said: “Why is it not possible that women see it as embarrassing to be seen as doing well? You need to stand up and say, ‘Actually, I can do this and should do this.’”