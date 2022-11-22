A carer from Hemel Hempstead has been recognised for her work at a care home after winning Dementia Carer Award at the Great British Care Awards.

Emma Lambourne, 29, received her glass trophy on Saturday (November 19) at the awards, which highlighted the work done by care staff in London and the surrounding counties. She was nominated by the team at St Paul's Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead for her dedication to her job and her attitude to all who are in her care.

Customer relations manager at the home, Beth Marchant-Roe said: “She embodies everything good about care and everything that makes a great carer.”

Emma celebrating with her award

Beth added: “She's so incredibly kind. She's the sort of person that when new staff come we want me to train them because she's just so dedicated to the patients.”

Emma, who has worked for the home for nearly 11 years, was joined by colleagues Yasmin Fatima and Tinashe Jongwe who were also nominated for awards.

Reflecting on her achievement, Emma said: “It's an honour, this was my first care job, so in many ways, St Pauls Care Centre has made me who I am – I’ve grown here.”

She continued: “It's great to give back to the town I was born and raised in.”

