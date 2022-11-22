A substance misuse charity in Hemel Hempstead has installed two community defibrillators in Dacorum.

Druglink has raised funds for the defibrillator units, one at its head office on Red Lion Lane on the Hemel Hempstead/Kings Langley border, and the second at its Apsley residential rehabilitation service.

Staff from Druglink ran a half marathon to raise funds for one defibrillator and were contacted by Cllr Adrian England, Hemel Town Division at Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) who offered them community defibrillator funding for a second unit.

Pictured: Cllr Adrian England and Emma Kingham from Druglink

The runners raised over £1,600 and with the £1,200 support from Cllr England and HCC, Druglink were able to purchase two community defibrillators through London Hearts.

Cllr England said: “I am really pleased to have been able to bring this £1,200 HCC support, particularly to Druglink in Apsley, which is part of my Hemel Town Division.”

He added: “While there have been increasing numbers of these life-saving devices being installed inside particular buildings, I especially value Druglink’s location and chose it because they were able to make a site available externally, to help any person who needs it.”

Druglink’s communications officer Emma Kingham said: “We’re so happy to have been able to raise funds to purchase the two defibrillator units.”

She thanked everyone who supported the half marathon and Cllr England for offering us the community funds.