Recycling centres in Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead have had defibrillators installed in the hope they could help save lives.

The devices, provided by Public Health England with the support of defibrillator charity London Hearts, help patients in cardiac arrest by giving a high energy electric shock to their heart.

There is no specialist training required to use defibrillators which give audible instructions to the operator step by step throughout the process.

But centre staff also receive enhanced first aid training to assist with their understanding and use of the equipment.

The devices detect a patient’s condition once the pads are attached and will not administer a shock to anyone who doesn’t require it.

Eric Buckmaster, Executive Member for Environment, Hertfordshire County Council, said: “The introduction of defibrillators to all centres is a wonderful initiative that will not only benefit our site users, but also the local communities who will have access to the emergency equipment in the event it is required during a centre’s operational hours.”

Morris Bright, Executive Member for Public Health and Community Safety, Hertfordshire County Council said he was delighted that thee recycling centres now offer the emergency First Aid response.

He said: “It means that in addition to defibrillators provided to community groups we now have over 60 emergency devices available across Hertfordshire.”