Hemel care home residents enjoy day out at Whipsnade Zoo
The group of elderly people were lucky enough to see a day-old elephant last month
Residents from a care home in Hemel Hempstead enjoyed a sunny day out at Whipsnade Zoo.
Men and women from Mountbatten Lodge were joined by their carers on a fun trip to the zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire on a warm day in August.
The residents, with sunhats and picnics at the ready, spent their time looking at all the animals on display, with giraffes being a firm favourite.
The group were delighted to see a baby elephant on their trip, who was born just the day before.
Beth Hoskins, home manager at Mountbatten Lodge, said:
“The residents had a wonderful day and it was all smiles and stories about what they’d seen when they came back to the home.”
She added: “Mary, one of our residents said it was fantastic and that everyone had really enjoyed it.”