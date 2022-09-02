News you can trust since 1858
Hemel care home residents enjoy day out at Whipsnade Zoo

The group of elderly people were lucky enough to see a day-old elephant last month

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:55 pm

Residents from a care home in Hemel Hempstead enjoyed a sunny day out at Whipsnade Zoo.

Men and women from Mountbatten Lodge were joined by their carers on a fun trip to the zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire on a warm day in August.

The residents, with sunhats and picnics at the ready, spent their time looking at all the animals on display, with giraffes being a firm favourite.

The group got to see a newborn elephant while on their trip.

The group were delighted to see a baby elephant on their trip, who was born just the day before.

Beth Hoskins, home manager at Mountbatten Lodge, said:

“The residents had a wonderful day and it was all smiles and stories about what they’d seen when they came back to the home.”

The group cheered and had fun in the sun.

She added: “Mary, one of our residents said it was fantastic and that everyone had really enjoyed it.”

