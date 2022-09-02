Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents from a care home in Hemel Hempstead enjoyed a sunny day out at Whipsnade Zoo.

Men and women from Mountbatten Lodge were joined by their carers on a fun trip to the zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire on a warm day in August.

The residents, with sunhats and picnics at the ready, spent their time looking at all the animals on display, with giraffes being a firm favourite.

The group got to see a newborn elephant while on their trip.

The group were delighted to see a baby elephant on their trip, who was born just the day before.

Beth Hoskins, home manager at Mountbatten Lodge, said:

“The residents had a wonderful day and it was all smiles and stories about what they’d seen when they came back to the home.”

The group cheered and had fun in the sun.