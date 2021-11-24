Hertfordshire’s Lord-Lieutenant supports Winter Poverty Appeal

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire has given his support to a fundraising appeal that helps people across Hertfordshire.

The Winter Poverty Appeal was set up by Hertfordshire Community Foundation to provide vital grants to cover fuel and food costs, activities to reduce loneliness and isolation and support to help those in need to access specialist services and community groups.

While anyone can support the appeal, the Hertfordshire Community Foundation is particularly asking people who receive the Winter Fuel Payment and who do not need or rely on the allowance to consider donating it.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE CStJ

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE CStJ - the Queen’s representative in the County and President of Hertfordshire Community Foundation - is supporting the appeal.

He said: “In these times of rising inflation-especially for fuel and energy-there will be many in Hertfordshire for whom paying for heating may become prohibitively expensive and who may need to choose between warmth and food.

"As I am fortunate not to have to rely on my Winter Fuel Allowance to keep warm during the cold months ahead-it is a privilege to be able to support those in need through Hertfordshire Community Foundation’s Winter Poverty Appeal.”

Donations can be made via the following methods:

> Online> By bank transfer: Account number 28592379, sort code 60-10-39