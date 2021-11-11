Game of Thrones star to take on DENS Sleepout in Hemel Hempstead

Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie will be taking part in DENS' Sponsored Sleepout at The Hemel Hempstead School later this month.

The TV star is the charity's ambassador and will be participating in the annual fundraiser on Friday, November 26.

Joe, best known for roles as Gendry in ‘Game of Thrones’ and Chris in the E4 comedy-drama, ‘Skins’, is set to star in an American thriller on Netflix called ‘Pieces of Her’.

Since taking on his role as ambassador in 2019, Joe has been highly involved with the charity – from meeting residents at their 44-bed hostel, The Elms, to attending the charity’s gala dinner and auctioning signed memorabilia.

Joe will be taking on the Sponsored Sleepout for the second time, after first experiencing a night of rough sleeping in 2019.

The event encourages residents of Dacorum to swap their cosy bed for a sleeping bag for one night only, while also raising money to support local people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

“Join me for what I know will be an unforgettable night under the stars, and let’s sleep out so that those who are most vulnerable don’t have to.”

Fran Martin, head of fundraising and communications at DENS, said: “We are thrilled to once again have the support of our brilliant ambassador. Joe is so passionate about DENS and his great profile will really raise the public’s awareness of our vital services which help rebuild the lives of local people facing crisis.”

To find out more about the DENS Sponsored Sleepout - sponsored by Imagination - visit www.dens.org.uk/sleepout, or you can make a donation here.