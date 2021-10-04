DENS invites people to Sleepout and help the homeless in Dacorum

DENS is inviting people to join them and Sleepout next month to help the homeless in Dacorum.

Imagination Technologies is a business partner of the charity, and will be sponsoring the 2021 Sponsored Sleepout - the charity’s flagship event

DENS houses, supports and empowers vulnerable single homeless people, and others in crisis, to rebuild their lives.

Imagination is a business partner of the charity and is sponsoring its 2021 Sponsored Sleepout

The Sponsored Sleepout - on Friday, November 26, at Hemel Hempstead School - will raise vital funds while enabling supporters to experience the harsh reality of sleeping rough in winter.

Nicky Maxwell-Braithwaite, community and events fundraising manager at DENS, said: "We are delighted to be working alongside such a recognised local company and look forward to what this exciting partnership has in store.

"The fact that Imagination will have a team of staff taking on the challenge of sleeping rough in the freezing cold at our Sponsored Sleepout is a real testament to their commitment to our charity’s work.”

DENS aims to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion; to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives.

The charity ensures individuals have access to temporary and short-term accommodation, and individuals and families have access to emergency food and provisions.

It provides accommodation options to support people to move on and sustain their own tenancy and provides advice and training; empowering people to develop their skills and build confidence.

Simon Beresford-Wylie, CEO, Imagination, said: “DENS is an incredible charity that has been making a real difference in our local area for almost 20 years.

"The breadth of their support for the community is amazing, especially considering they are completely self-funded.

"The past year has shown just how vital their work is in regard to ensuring people and families have food and a roof over their head. We are honoured to support DENS and its life-changing work.”