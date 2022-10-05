A teenager from Hemel Hempstead is back at school almost a year after he was involved in a serious road collision in Long Chaulden.

Jack Mills was left with a significant brain stem injury and broken leg – but was welcomed back to Laureate Academy on Monday (October 3) following his emotional return to his Hemel home.

He had been in hospital and a rehabilitation centre for nearly a year.

Pictured: Jack in his school uniform

His aunt, Angela Hunt, says that his homecoming was a special moment for all the family.

She said: “It was extremely emotional, to say the least. But we didn't think that he would ever survive what he survived. So it's absolute miracle that he's got to where he has.”

Jack’s family, friends and neighbours welcomed him home last month with banners, balloons and cakes to celebrate this huge milestone.

The collision happened on October 14, 2021 while Jack was riding a scooter in Long Chaulden. He was in collision with a black Range Rover and found unresponsive by paramedics.

His family and friends came out to welcome him back to Hemel

Jack was then airlifted to The Royal London Hospital where a CT scan revealed his life-changing injuries.

Soon after admission to the Paediatric Critical Care Unit at the hospital, Jack suffered a stroke.

He spent time at The Children's Trust’s residential rehabilitation centre in Tadworth and has made great progress in his waking and talking abilities.

Now, thanks to fundraising, Jack has been welcomed home and will have access to speech therapy and physiotherapy to aid his recovery.

Angela said: “He just battled so hard and he is so determined. If you ask him what he wants, all he wants is to be able to walk and learn to speak properly.”

She added: “It’s so important to him.”

Jack now has a one-to-one teacher at Laureate Academy and can see his friends regularly at school.

So far, over £33,000 of the £40,000 target has been donated to help Jack and his family.