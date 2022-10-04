An appeal for information has been launched by the family of a former carpenter who died from an asbestos-related disease.

Steve Tarrant, who lived in Harpenden, before moving to Dunstable, worked at several companies from the late 1950s to 2003, when he retired – but it is believed he may have worked in Dacorum during his years as a joinery manager.

In 2021, Steve died of mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs caused by exposure to asbestos, shortly after being diagnosed.

His son, Mark, is now trying to find answers about where he was exposed to asbestos with the help of a specialist asbestos disease law firm, Novum Law.

Mark said: “I am totally devastated by dad’s death as he was so healthy and full of life. Seeing him deteriorate so quickly was very upsetting and the whole family miss him so much.”

Specialist asbestos disease solicitor, Alan Jolliffe from Novum Law, said: “Mesothelioma is incurable cancer which causes significant suffering for its victims and their families.

“Understandably, Steve’s family were extremely upset to learn that his premature death was caused by exposure to asbestos at work, and we are really hoping that this appeal for information will help us find some answers for them.”

Throughout his working life, Steve was a carpenter and is likely to have worked with various materials, including asbestos which was a popular choice of material due to its fireproof element.

Steve is known to have worked for these companies during these time periods:

Heaton Tabb & Co Ltd (the early 1950s to 1961/62)

Eustace & Partners Ltd (1961/62)

Hickman Ltd (1961/62 – 1962/63)

Biscot Joinery Ltd (1962/63 – 1965/66)

Grafton Joinery Manufacturers/Grafton Magna Ltd (1963/64 – 1964/65)

Howley Joinery Ltd (1965/66)

MF Hull & Co Ltd (1965/66 – 1966/67)

Jarvis (Harpenden) Ltd (1967/68 – 1989/90)

Jarvis Contracting Ltd (1990/91 – 2002/03)

His family say that when Steve was joinery manager for Jarvis, he would visit other sites which were based in Dacorum.