Hemel Hempstead man swaps 50p competition ticket for £7,000 Rolex

A Hemel Hempstead father has no excuse to be late after scooping a brand new Rolex watch thanks to online competition company Best of the Best PLC (BOTB).

Lucky Ashley Davey learnt of his win when BOTB presenter Christian Williams video-called to let him know he’d scooped a £7,750 Rolex GMT-Master II Batman in the firm’s weekly lifestyle competition.

The 33-year-old said he’s only been playing BOTB for a month but has wanted an iconic watch like this for years.

He said: “That’s definitely made my day a bit better."

The dialler manager, who paid just 50p for his ticket to enter the competition, explained he’s a huge watch fan.

Ashley said: “The Batman is iconic. They’re like gold dust, I can’t believe I’m going to own one.

“I’ve never won anything before, in fact I’d probably describe myself as unlucky not lucky so this is all a bit of a shock to me!”

Ashley, who is father to two-year-old Lucas, will join celebrities like Jay-Z, Orlando Bloom and Kevin Hart, who also wear the popular wrist piece.

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Other recent winners have bagged £15,000 cash, a holiday to Las Vegas and a gaming tech bundle.

BOTB’s Christian, who surprises winners every week, was thrilled to give Ashley the good news.

He said: “Wearing a Rolex is a huge privilege so I love surprising our Luxury Lifestyle Winners with the news that they’ve won one.