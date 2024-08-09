Hemel Hempstead baby is the UK’s youngest person on urgent heart transplant list
William Jones is the youngest child in the UK on the urgent waiting list for a heart transplant, aged just 11-weeks-old.
William, who is on life support at Great Ormond Street Hospital, was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy. His heart muscle is thin and stretched and cannot pump properly to squeeze blood around his body.
His only chance of survival is a heart transplant and will need a donor of a similar size and weight.
Parents Laura Osborne and Stuart Jones are living in hospital accommodation to be closer to William who they welcomed in May.
Laura, aged 35, says: “We really miss him, we had a few weeks at home and he was an absolute delight. He’s funny and has these little frowns and facial expressions – he is cheeky. We want him back home.
“He has been listed for an urgent heart transplant, this is the only option to save his life.
“We could be waiting a year, two, longer, he may not make it to transplant but we’re keeping going.”
Laura’s pregnancy went smoothly. William arrived by emergency caesarean section and went home at ten days old for three weeks.
But he struggled to feed and was very sleepy and ended up back in hospital where he was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a serious condition where the heart doesn’t pump properly.
Laura said: “We are terrified, he could deteriorate at any point. Our feelings are all over the place, from hope to hopelessness. We’re trying to have a routine and live for the cuddles and playful
awake times. I can’t hold him much and it’s heart-breaking.
“William has got a lot stacked against him, I don’t know if my baby is going to survive this or not. But he is here, you can see the fight in him and we’re trying to give him the best life we can. We still
get smiles and he is playful when he is awake, he is showing us he wants to survive.”
William is listed for an urgent heart transplant, meaning he is prioritised nationwide for a transplant.
Although Laura is a registered heart donor, she said she had never thought about children donating until now. She added: “Hearts in William’s size don’t come about all that often. We hope people
will see his story and think about organ donation.”
Organ donation nurse Angie Scales said: “For William and lots of children waiting for a life-saving transplant, their only hope is the parents of another child agreeing to organ donation at a time of
immense sadness and personal grief.
“Losing a child is incredibly tragic and difficult. Families of young organ donors tell us that knowing their child’s donation has saved lives can bring some comfort.
“We urge parents to think and talk about organ donation for themselves and their family today. Your decision could help save lives.”
Right now there are more than 7,000 people in the UK, including 250 children, waiting for an organ transplant. Nearly 300 patients need a heart transplant, including 38 children. (1)
To support donation on the NHS Organ Donor Register, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk to join the donor register.