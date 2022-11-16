These are the statistics for the borough

Women living in Dacorum will effectively work more than one month for free this year due to the gender pay gap, figures suggest.

Women's rights charity the Fawcett Society said progress in reducing the gender pay gap is too slow, and called on the government to introduce measures to help women into higher-paying work, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

Office for National Statistics estimates show full-time female workers in Dacorum earned an average of £20.78 per hour, excluding overtime, as of April, while their male peers earned £23.56 – a gap of 11.8%.

It means that by the end of the year, women will have effectively worked without pay since November 18.

Across the UK, the full-time female workforce is paid an average hourly rate of £18.09 – 11.3% less than the £20.04 hourly wage earned by men.

Equal Pay Day is marked on November 20 – after which women across the country effectively stop earning relative to men – according to the Fawcett Society, who said the rising cost of living means raising awareness of the pay gap is vital for women across the country.

The society's chief executive Jemima Olchawski said: "Progress on tackling the gender pay gap is too slow and evidence continues to stack up that women want to see more being done.

"In the context of labour market shortages and the cost-of-living crisis, we really can’t afford not to act. We urgently need action from both the Government and employers."

The gender pay gap is the estimated difference between the average hourly wage for men and women across all jobs and is different from the concept of equal pay, which means men and women doing the same job must be paid the same.

The society also called on the government to make flexible working available to all to help more women and mothers into work.

It said employers should also stop asking "discriminatory" wage history questions and publish salary bands on job adverts.

The government's Equality Hub said the overall trend of the national gender pay gap has decreased over time since 1997.

