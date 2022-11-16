Plans submitted for a film hub and the latest applications from across Dacorum

Each week planning permission applications are submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Below are all the plans sent in the last week:

Reference: 22/03384/CON

Land To The East Of Langleybury Lane Including Langleybury House Estate

Creation of a Film Hub

Reference: 22/02824/FUL

26 Lawn Lane Hemel Hempstead

Conversion of ground floor commercial unit to x 2 residential flats

Reference: 22/02947/FHA

Lanimers Station Road, Tring Station, Tring

Single storey rear extension and the replacement of existing garage flat roof with pitched roof including a dormer window

Reference: 22/02979/FUL

26 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead

Alterations to existing building. Enlargement of roof with side and rear dormer windows added to provide two new dwellings.

Reference: 22/03354/FHA

10 West Dene, Gaddesden Row, Hemel Hempstead

Demolition of conservatory, part single storey and part two storey rear extension and single storey side extension

Reference: 22/03357/LBC

The Bell 79 High Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Re-roofing to strip off existing up and over roof on front and low level to protect and weatherproof . Make good timber, guttering and downpipes. Supply and fit new matching tiles, supply safety scaffolding front and cellar side. Fix and replace damaged and missing tiles.

Reference: 22/03359/TCA

St Leonards Church, High Street, Flamstead

Tree works

Reference: 22/03360/LDP

4 Bartholomew Green, Markyate

Single storey rear extension, 3m from rear of existing dwelling.

Reference: 22/03362/LBC

Old Pheasantries, Ivy House Lane, Berkhamsted

Single storey rear extension with ceiling open to sloping roof above. New dormer to roof.

Reference: 22/03363/DRC

Ashlyns School, Chesham Road, Berkhamsted

Details as required by condition 2 (Window details) and 3 (Wiring routes) attached to planning permission

22/02420/LBC - Re-roof and insulate the concrete flat roofed areas of the school with the exception of the flat roofed aisles of the chapel.

Reference: 22/03364/DRC

2 Roughdown Villas, Road Hemel Hempstead

Details as required by condition 4 (Construction details of rebuilt wall) attached to planning permission

22/01561/LBC – Single storey rear extension, re-building of existing flank boundary wall, part opening up of former ice cave for conversion to wine store and alteration to garden steps.

Reference: 22/03368/FHA

1 The Back, Potten End

Proposal: Single storey rear extension.

Reference: 22/03373/FUL

9 New Park Drive, Hemel Hempstead

Construction of three-bedroom dwelling

Reference: 22/03375/FHA

Greenfields, Water End Road, Potten End

Addition of new entrance porch, bay window to rear, first floor balcony to master bedroom and new dormer and adjustments to roof line of garage block. External wall insulation with render and cladding finish to existing house. Replacement windows. Replacement of concrete tiles with slates to existing roof.

Reference: 22/03378/FHA

5 Bargrove Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

Loft conversion with front and rear dormer, 3 velux roof lights to front and one velux rooflight to the side

Reference: 22/03379/FHA

The Paddock, Bourne End Lane, Hemel Hempstead

Single storey rear extension. Conversion of undersized garage/store to habitable rooms. Provision of 1800 high entrance gates.

Reference: 22/03380/FHA

100 Flaunden, Hemel Hempstead

Demolition of existing timber garden shed. Construction of garden outbuilding.

Reference: 22/03383/FHA

16 Jay Close, Apsley

Proposed conservatory to side elevation and proposed garage conversion to form habitable room

Reference: 22/03387/FHA

5 Beechcroft, Berkhamsted

Single storey rear extension, loft conversion and 2no. new rooflights.

Reference: 22/03406/LBC

100 Flaunden, Hemel Hempstead

Demolition of existing timber garden shed. Construction of garden outbuilding.

Reference: 22/03388/FHA

1 Ranelagh Road, Hemel Hempstead

Single storey rear extension, dormer loft conversion, alterations to fenestration and rooflights

Reference: 22/03389/LBC

44 Nettleden Road North, Little Gaddesden

First Floor - Reinstate previously removed dividing partition in existing Bedroom1 to create new Bedroom 1 and 2. Create new en-suite bathroom and dressing room with existing Bedroom 2. Reinstate original doorway in Bedroom 1 to provide new access into new Dressing Room Area.

Reference: 22/03390/ROC

26 Hempstead Lane, Potten End

Removal of condition 6 (Permitted development) attached to planning applications

22/01464/FUL – Demolition of existing house and construction of a new house in its place to include over the existing footprint, a two storey side, rear and front extensions, increase in eaves height and ridge height, 1 dormer to the front and 3 dormers to the rear, and alterations to the brickwork and fenestration inclulding Installation of Heat pumps and Solar Panel. (Amended scheme)

Reference: 22/03392/LBC

Starlings, 13 Albert Street, Markyate

Replacment of front architrave

Reference: 22/03394/FUL

101 White Hart Drive, Hemel Hempstead

