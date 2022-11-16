Plans submitted for a film hub and the latest applications from across Dacorum
Here are the weekly list of applications made to the council
Each week planning permission applications are submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.
Below are all the plans sent in the last week:
Reference: 22/03384/CON
Land To The East Of Langleybury Lane Including Langleybury House Estate
Creation of a Film Hub
Reference: 22/02824/FUL
26 Lawn Lane Hemel Hempstead
Conversion of ground floor commercial unit to x 2 residential flats
Reference: 22/02947/FHA
Lanimers Station Road, Tring Station, Tring
Single storey rear extension and the replacement of existing garage flat roof with pitched roof including a dormer window
Reference: 22/02979/FUL
26 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead
Alterations to existing building. Enlargement of roof with side and rear dormer windows added to provide two new dwellings.
Reference: 22/03354/FHA
10 West Dene, Gaddesden Row, Hemel Hempstead
Demolition of conservatory, part single storey and part two storey rear extension and single storey side extension
Reference: 22/03357/LBC
The Bell 79 High Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Re-roofing to strip off existing up and over roof on front and low level to protect and weatherproof . Make good timber, guttering and downpipes. Supply and fit new matching tiles, supply safety scaffolding front and cellar side. Fix and replace damaged and missing tiles.
Reference: 22/03359/TCA
St Leonards Church, High Street, Flamstead
Tree works
Reference: 22/03360/LDP
4 Bartholomew Green, Markyate
Single storey rear extension, 3m from rear of existing dwelling.
Reference: 22/03362/LBC
Old Pheasantries, Ivy House Lane, Berkhamsted
Single storey rear extension with ceiling open to sloping roof above. New dormer to roof.
Reference: 22/03363/DRC
Ashlyns School, Chesham Road, Berkhamsted
Details as required by condition 2 (Window details) and 3 (Wiring routes) attached to planning permission
22/02420/LBC - Re-roof and insulate the concrete flat roofed areas of the school with the exception of the flat roofed aisles of the chapel.
Reference: 22/03364/DRC
2 Roughdown Villas, Road Hemel Hempstead
Details as required by condition 4 (Construction details of rebuilt wall) attached to planning permission
22/01561/LBC – Single storey rear extension, re-building of existing flank boundary wall, part opening up of former ice cave for conversion to wine store and alteration to garden steps.
Reference: 22/03368/FHA
1 The Back, Potten End
Proposal: Single storey rear extension.
Reference: 22/03373/FUL
9 New Park Drive, Hemel Hempstead
Construction of three-bedroom dwelling
Reference: 22/03375/FHA
Greenfields, Water End Road, Potten End
Addition of new entrance porch, bay window to rear, first floor balcony to master bedroom and new dormer and adjustments to roof line of garage block. External wall insulation with render and cladding finish to existing house. Replacement windows. Replacement of concrete tiles with slates to existing roof.
Reference: 22/03378/FHA
5 Bargrove Avenue, Hemel Hempstead
Loft conversion with front and rear dormer, 3 velux roof lights to front and one velux rooflight to the side
Reference: 22/03379/FHA
The Paddock, Bourne End Lane, Hemel Hempstead
Single storey rear extension. Conversion of undersized garage/store to habitable rooms. Provision of 1800 high entrance gates.
Reference: 22/03380/FHA
100 Flaunden, Hemel Hempstead
Demolition of existing timber garden shed. Construction of garden outbuilding.
Reference: 22/03383/FHA
16 Jay Close, Apsley
Proposed conservatory to side elevation and proposed garage conversion to form habitable room
Reference: 22/03387/FHA
5 Beechcroft, Berkhamsted
Single storey rear extension, loft conversion and 2no. new rooflights.
Reference: 22/03406/LBC
100 Flaunden, Hemel Hempstead
Demolition of existing timber garden shed. Construction of garden outbuilding.
Reference: 22/03388/FHA
1 Ranelagh Road, Hemel Hempstead
Single storey rear extension, dormer loft conversion, alterations to fenestration and rooflights
Reference: 22/03389/LBC
44 Nettleden Road North, Little Gaddesden
First Floor - Reinstate previously removed dividing partition in existing Bedroom1 to create new Bedroom 1 and 2. Create new en-suite bathroom and dressing room with existing Bedroom 2. Reinstate original doorway in Bedroom 1 to provide new access into new Dressing Room Area.
Reference: 22/03390/ROC
26 Hempstead Lane, Potten End
Removal of condition 6 (Permitted development) attached to planning applications
22/01464/FUL – Demolition of existing house and construction of a new house in its place to include over the existing footprint, a two storey side, rear and front extensions, increase in eaves height and ridge height, 1 dormer to the front and 3 dormers to the rear, and alterations to the brickwork and fenestration inclulding Installation of Heat pumps and Solar Panel. (Amended scheme)
Reference: 22/03392/LBC
Starlings, 13 Albert Street, Markyate
Replacment of front architrave
Reference: 22/03394/FUL
101 White Hart Drive, Hemel Hempstead
Subdivision of existing property into 2 properties