Drivers in and around Dacorum will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Here is what you need to know

A414, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 - back to back mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

M1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 7 to junction 8 - hard shoulder closure due to communications .

A405, from 10pm November 14 to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6A to junction 6, entry and exit slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways roads.

M1, from 10pm November 14 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8 - hard shoulder closure due to barrier - permanent works.

A414, from 9pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting.

M25, from 10pm November 16 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion.

M1, from 10pm November 23 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure for drainage.

M25, from 10pm November 23 to 5.30am November 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.