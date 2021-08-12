GCSE results: Students at Berkhamsted School celebrate 'remarkable' results
Students are receiving their GCSE results today - two days after A-level grades were released
Berkhamsted’s Year 11 students have again shown true resilience and strength of character by achieving remarkable results.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.
Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.
The highest GCSE grade in England is now a 9 and the lowest is a 1.
2021 GCSE Results:
> Grade 9 - 30.3 per cent
> Grade 8 - 22.2 per cent
> Grade 7 - 21.9 per cent
> Grade 6 - 16.5 per cent
> Grade 5 - 7 per cent
> Grade 4 - 2.1 per cent.
Read More
"With the Government and Ofqual causing uncertainty behind them, students should now be able to make firm plans for the next academic year and start their Sixth Form studies which fresh confidence for a steadier path ahead.
“I am proud of how the Berkhamsted Schools Group has stood together throughout this pandemic and created an environment in which our students could continue to flourish as individuals and develop many life skills which will see this generation bring a strength of character traits to the workplace.”