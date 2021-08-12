GCSE results: Students at Berkhamsted School celebrate 'remarkable' results

Berkhamsted’s Year 11 students have again shown true resilience and strength of character by achieving remarkable results.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.

Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.

Students at Berkhamsted School celebrate 'remarkable' results (C) Berkhamsted School

The highest GCSE grade in England is now a 9 and the lowest is a 1.

2021 GCSE Results:

> Grade 9 - 30.3 per cent

> Grade 8 - 22.2 per cent

> Grade 7 - 21.9 per cent

> Grade 6 - 16.5 per cent

> Grade 5 - 7 per cent

> Grade 4 - 2.1 per cent.

"With the Government and Ofqual causing uncertainty behind them, students should now be able to make firm plans for the next academic year and start their Sixth Form studies which fresh confidence for a steadier path ahead.