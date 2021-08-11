A-level results day: Students celebrate 'outstanding' results at Berkhamsted School

Sixth Formers at Berkhamsted School achieved outstanding results in their A-levels during the most challenging of times.

Results this year have been awarded using a process known as 'Teacher Assessed Grades', against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

This grade is derived using academic evidence from the students' work during their 6th form studies.

Students celebrate results at Berkhamsted School (C) Berkhamsted School

2021 A Level Results Summary:

> A* - 32.3 per cent

> A - 30.8 per cent

> B - 25.2 per cent

> C - 8.8 per cent.

Berkhamsted’s Principal, Mr Richard Backhouse, said: “This diligent cohort continued to aim high during yet another year of turmoil for the examination cohorts.

"They have displayed resilience, emotional intelligence, drive and ambition to succeed whilst ensuring that provided support and guidance to their peers.

"They have achieved these magnificent results through their sense of community and motivation to achieve together.

"Our 2021 leavers’ have proven to be an inspirational cohort to younger year groups and I am pleased that today their results have shown our future Sixth Formers all that can be achieved when you aim high and work collectively to support each other.”

Martin Walker, Head of Berkhamsted Sixth said: “The remarkable achievements of these students have been attained through hard work, dedication, resilience, and the determination to not let the global events affect their outcomes.

"Our 2021 Leavers’ have shown true character in their sense of community, not only have they had to adapt to many new ways of working and learning but have ensured that these lessons have been shared with the younger year groups to help them develop; to continue with their sense of serving others through their continued support of local and national charitable causes and their emotional support of true friendship with each other.

