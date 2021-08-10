Hertfordshire County Council wishes students the best of luck as they receive exam results this week

Hertfordshire County Council is wishing students the best of luck this week as they receive their exam results this week.

As students receive their A-level results today (Tuesday) and GCSE results on Thursday (12 August), the council is reminding them that support, and advice is available to help decide on next steps.

Whatever your results, there are lots of options available to help you achieve a bright future – whether that’s remaining in education, developing skills through training or an apprenticeship or moving into employment.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Services for Young People have a team of Personal Advisers on hand to help you to make the choices that are right for you.

Details of your nearest Access Point can be found online, and students can either call to book or drop in during opening hours.

Some of the Access Points have extended opening times during results week so check the website for latest times.

The council also has a number of Personal Advisers going into schools, you can check with your school to find out if there will be someone there for you talk with on the day. As well providing information and advice, they can help build a CV online and to search and apply for jobs, apprenticeships and traineeships.

Terry Douris, Executive Member for Education, Libraries and Lifelong Learning, said: “I would like to wish all of Hertfordshire’s students awaiting exam results the very best of luck from all of us at Hertfordshire County Council.

"It’s always a testing time for both students, parents and carers and we understand that this year has been difficult for you all.

“Whether your results are better or worse than you expected, getting them marks a new chapter and provides a great opportunity to plan for your future even if that means rethinking some things. Whatever you decide, we wish you all the very best."

The council's Just Talk campaign encourages people to show strength through talking about their feelings and mental health. Remember it’s completely normal to feel worried or anxious about getting your results, the Just Talk website has lots of helpful tips and resources to help.

Teresa Heritage, Executive Member for Children, Young People and Families said: “It’s an exciting week for many young people living in Hertfordshire, good luck to everyone receiving results.

"We know that this year has been tough, and we want you to know you’re not alone.