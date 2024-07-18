Dacorum village football team set to enter girls squad into all boys league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community football club in Dacorum is entering an all girls team into a local division made up of boys squads.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Gaddesden Lionesses will be playing in the West Herts Youth League this season.

Little Gaddesden Youth Football Club is taking the bold step of putting one of its girls teams into the boys’ league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lionesses will be playing in the under nines category alongside two other teams, from the Herts football club near Hemel Hempstead: alongside Little Gaddesden Lions and the Little Gaddesden Eagles.

5 of the Little Gaddesden Lionesses

Many members of England’s 2022 European Championship winning team have mentioned struggling for acceptance and having to battle for their right to play alongside boys. Among those who have shared stories of having to battle to earn the right to play football are England’s captain Leah Williamson, and top scorer Ellen White, who both grew up in nearby Milton Keynes and Aylesbury respectively.

In part due to the village’s small catchment area, Little Gaddesden Youth, has fully embraced mixed football sessions and matches.

Chair of Little Gaddesden Rangers Junior FC, Ross, said: “First and foremost, we are helping young people to develop, and enjoy exercise. Every member brings something different and limiting squads to one gender feels like it would be a missed opportunity. We have some girls in our squads who are excellent role models during training and matches and we've seen that rub off on some of the others. Some of them also have superb technique and they learn from each other as much as from the coaches!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents are said to be supportive of the venture and Ross says he has seen mixed training and football groups work well at other youth organisations.

One of the Little Gaddesden Lioness players, Freya Wymer, eight, said: “I’m so excited for the challenge to play against the boys, and to prove to them it’s a girls sport too! We love our football and we love playing with our friends and I’m so happy when I step onto that pitch!”

Lead Coach Tom Wright added: “These girls are a phenomenal group of girls, I’ve worked them for a few years and it has been so wonderful to see their progress on the pitch and off the pitch.”