A chocolate workshop business created by two friends is due to open this weekend (May 21) in Hemel Hempstead.

Anne Barnes and Caroline Scott own and manage Chocwork at Boxmoor Trust Centre in Hemel Hempstead.

The lifelong friends enjoyed a chocolate-making workshop when coronavirus restrictions eased and thought that a business like that would be perfect for them.

Anne said: “This is a new venture for us and we are both very excited to be working together after so many years of friendship.”

Caroline said: “We had such fun and laughter at our own pre-Christmas workshop we were inspired to bring this fun activity to our corner of Hertfordshire.”

Their workshops are suitable for children, youth groups and adults.

People can enjoy team-building activities, celebrate birthdays, and stag and hen parties at Chocworks.