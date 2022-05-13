An experienced pizza-maker has taken over The Old Mill pub in Berkhamsted after it had a £300,000 renovation from owners Greene King.

Claude Camilleri, who owns ‘Margos’ pizzerias in Malta, is the new licensee at the pub that will now serve his authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

The pub will have a deli inside, where locals can buy baked goods and cooked meats.

The Old Mill Pub will serve pizzas and beer.

Claude is new to Berkhamsted and has found its residents to be very welcoming.

He said: “The local community is amazing, and I cannot wait to welcome everyone into my pub!”

Claude added: “When I visited Berkhamsted before, I fell in love with The Old Mill pub. As soon as the opportunity came to take it on, I just knew I had to pounce on it!”

Andrew Milne, business development manager at Greene King Pub Partners, said: “I can tell you first-hand that Claude’s pizzas are in a different league! He knows his beer too and hospitality is in his DNA.”

Andrew continued: “The people of Berkhamsted are going to have a real gem of a pub on their doorstep.”

His pizzas have been ranked as some of the best in the world according to La Enciclopedia Della Pizza.