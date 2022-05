Today marks the publication date of the first definition of a cocktail on May 13 in 1806 in a New York tabloid.

Whether it’s a Cosmopolitan, Negroni, Margarita or an Espresso Martini, many of us like the odd cocktail to wet the whistle.

Here are the best places to have a drink in Dacorum this Word Cocktail Day:

1. No 309 309 High St, Berkhamsted HP4

2. The Akeman 9 Akeman St, Tring HP23 6AA

3. Copper House Bar 196 High St, Berkhamsted HP4 3BA

4. Craftyard Tring Parsonage Place, Tring, HP23 5AT