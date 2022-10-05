A mobile cafe run by young people from a special needs school network has been given a £1,000 donation to continue its work.

The Blue Tangerine Federation in Hemel Hempstead, which runs The Blue Tangerine Horsebox Café was given the money from Forterra, a building products manufacturer, out of its community fund.

The cafe was built as part of a scheme to give children, who need extra support, and knowledge they can take forward into their working lives.

Pictured: Schoolchildren working in the Blue Tangerine horsebox café

Executive Head of the Blue Tangerine Federation, Stephen Hoult-Allen said: “The support of Forterra is fantastic for the pupils and, for believing in our children and adults to be part of our society as valued individuals.”

He added: “By working with industry and business, together we are ensuring the essential message that our young people can and should contribute to our mainstream world.:

It provides a safe space for students to be taught about food hygiene and how to be a barista.

Caroline Wildman, Marketing Director at Forterra said: “We’re glad that this donation has helped the café continue its vital work in providing young people with transferable work and life skills.”

Forterra’s donation will go towards the running costs and upkeep of the café.

Any profit made from the horse box cafe is reinvested back into the project to buy equipment, which allows more young people to take part and access life after their time at school.

