An antique and interior shop on Berkhamsted High Street is celebrating being in business for 25 years.

Back in 1997, Alison and Graeme Reid-Davies and their friends Lizzi and Tony Stanton-Kipping opened Home & Colonial after brainstorming ideas over dinner.

Across five floors, the store has more than 35 antique dealers and collectors who sell vintage furniture, clothing and new furnishings in Berkhamsted.

Business partners Alison Reid-Davies and Lizzi Stanton-Kipping outside Home & Colonial

Alison, who lives in Wigginton Bottom, and her partners are very proud of their shop which has gone from strength to strength, despite the challenges facing high streets across Britain.

She said: “I just feel very lucky to have been associated with a lovely business with a great, great group of people.

“It feels great to be in partnership with people for 25 years and to get on so well, that's lovely.”

When Home & Colonial first opened for business, its cafe on the fifth floor was the only one on the high street.

Now, a quarter of a century later, the partners have seen their shop and town flourish into what customers see today.

She said that reaching this anniversary felt like quite a milestone.

Recently, the top floor of Home & Colonial has been transformed into an antique rug showroom.

Alison described the shop as being like a department store, with a mix of interiors as well as jewellery, clothing and everything needed for homes and gardens.