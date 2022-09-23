Dacorum Motorcycle Riders (DMR) escorted a former biker on his final ride from a Berkhamsted care home to his funeral in Amersham.

The 20 motorcyclists met at Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead town centre before arriving at Ashlyns Care Home.

One of DMR’S organisers Jon Andrews and his fellow riders followed Harry’s hearse, with a motorcycle on the side, and his family’s funeral car to Amersham Crematorium yesterday (September 22).

Harry, with a picture of him in his racing days, when he was surprised with a trike ride by DMR last month.

Arriving at the crematorium, the bikers formed a guard of honour for who Jon described as a ‘fellow biker’.

He said: “It was a tribute to a great biker who loved his bikes.”

Jon added: “We did it out of respect for him.”

On DMR’s Facebook page, Nicki Sharpe, Harry’s daughter, thanked the ‘fabulous bikers’ ‘from the bottom of my heart for making Dad’s send-off one of the most memorable days ever'.