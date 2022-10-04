News you can trust since 1858
'Magic Roundabout’ subways in Hemel Hempstead transformed into art galleries

This project is part of Hertfordshire County Council’s plan to improve walking routes

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:17 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:57 pm

Subways under Hemel Hempstead’s ‘Magic Roundabout’ have been transformed into art and photography galleries as part of Hertfordshire County Council’s project to improve walking routes.

One subway, which starts at Moor End, features pieces from Dacorum Creatives Art Hub’s artists.

Marilyn Monroe, animals and a London scene are some of the artwork on display.

Dacorum's artists and photographers have their work on display in the subways. Photo: Dan Stobbs

Starting on Station Road, the photography subway features pictures taken by Dacorum photographers on land owned by The Box Moor Trust.

Dan Stobbs, a senior marketing executive for a learning disabilities charity, thinks the project is a fantastic initiative that has transformed the subways from bland to bold.

He said: “When I’ve been walking through, I’ve been amazed to see just how many people are stopping on their walks to admire the artwork that is on display.”

Here are some of the pieces on show under the Magic Roundabout. Photo: Dan Stobbs

The project has been supported by Dacorum Borough Council and Hemel Hempstead BID.

Thoughts about the project can be shared here.

