The Blue Tangerine Federation brought an accessible sensory garden to RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week.

Friday, 27th May 2022, 2:54 pm

A special school in Hemel Hempstead has won an award after its school group took a sensory garden at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show this week.

The Blue Tangerine Federation, which runs Hemel Hempstead’s Collett School, St Luke's School, and a hospital school called Forest House Education Centre, created the garden from plants and flowers grown at the schools.

The award-winning garden was created by Emilie Griffin, horticulture manager at St Luke’s School in Redbourn.

The garden called ‘Plant Magic’ was shown at the Chelsea Flower Show this week from May 23 to 28.

The federation was said to be very proud of its latest achievement.

The garden will be displayed at the Hertfordshire County Show on Sunday (May 29).

The Queen took a buggy to tour the Royal Horticultural Society’s event on Monday (May 23).

