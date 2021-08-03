Berkhamsted man raises over £12,000 for three charities with Nordic walking challenge

A man from Berkhamsted has completed a walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats, raising £12,534 which will be split equally between three charities.

His 58-day journey saw him travel along many famous UK walking routes, including the South West Coast Path, the Cotswold Way, the Pennine Way and the West Highland Way. He took a total of over 2.3 million steps along the way.

"One of the highlights was the day I spent walking high up on the Pennine Way with one of my oldest friends who has a diagnosis of Parkinson’s, and I’m delighted to have been able to support the wonderful work of Parkinson’s UK.

"Thank you to everyone at the charity for your encouragement throughout my walk."

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and it affects everyone differently.

Beth Condie, regional fundraiser for Hertfordshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We want to say thank you to Nick for persevering with this incredible challenge.

"Without the support of our fundraisers like Nick, the work we do at Parkinson’s UK just wouldn’t be possible. His fundraising will help us drive forward the most promising research so that we can develop better treatments, and one day a cure, for Parkinson’s.”

The Hospice of St Francis provides support and care for people with terminal illness and their families in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Mind is the mental health charity for England and Wales, the charity aims to make sure no one has to face a mental health problem alone, by providing provides advice and support.