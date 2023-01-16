Two companies in Hemel Hempstead have helped students from Astley Cooper School to develop their business skills as part of a pre-apprenticeship placement.

Topdec Decorating Supplies and Sweet Memory Lane have been training three pupils from the school since October. The students are taught different elements of running a business, from customer service and e-commerce to more hands-on aspects like paint-mixing and stocking shelves.

Business owner Brain Green has enjoyed having the pupils learn from him and his staff. He said: “They've developed their skills and they're rewarded for going above and beyond, which they both do. I think for them to see and perform is really good for them to grow their skills in future business and job roles.”

Two students in the shop

As part of their pre-apprenticeship placement,16-year-olds Sean Kelleher and Fenn Shulver work at Topdec whilst Tyler Waite, 17, trains at the sweet shop in Hemel Hempstead.

Brian explained: “I'm hoping this will give them an understanding of what work life is like and how to approach a future job. Coming out of school into a full-time job isn't easy.”

Astley Cooper business teacher and the pre-apprenticeship placement coordinator Zen Mahmood said: “Our students have the chance to understand the world of work first-hand and acquire transferrable skills to prepare them for life after school.