Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has now begun on two brand new buildings at a Hemel Hempstead School.

The Astley Cooper School is set to benefit from the new buildings and improvements to the school layout – which will include new science laboratories and teaching spaces.

The school, which is part of the Government’s Priority School Building Programme, was visited by councillor Terry Douris to witness the ground breaking ceremony taking place.

Mr Paul Biswell, School Facilities Manager; Mr Jason Lee, School Chair of Governors; Cllr Terry Douris; Mr Sam Orsborne, Headteacher; Mr Kevin Cowie, Project Manager B&K

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Douris, Executive Member for Education at Hertfordshire County Council said he was delighted that the council was able to provide the funding for the school’s new swimming pool, which forms part of the new sports complex including a multi court gym.

Headteacher, Mr Sam Orsborne, said: “The school continues to go from strength to strength and these new buildings and facilities will give all our students the opportunity to access state of the art facilities to enhance their education and prepare them for successful futures.”