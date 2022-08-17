Police appeal after assault in a Hemel Hempstead pub

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in a Hemel Hempstead pub.

At around 9pm on Saturday, July 30, an altercation took place inside the Rose & Crown pub on the High Street.

During the incident, a man suffered fractures to his ankle after he was reportedly pushed out of a door and fell down steps.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Leanne Hollowday, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to try to establish the circumstances around this incident. As part of these enquiries, I would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information about it, to please come forward.

“I can be contacted directly by email via l[email protected]”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator via web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/61651/22.