Police appeal after assault in a Hemel Hempstead pub

A man suffered fractures to his ankle

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:27 am

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in a Hemel Hempstead pub.

At around 9pm on Saturday, July 30, an altercation took place inside the Rose & Crown pub on the High Street.

During the incident, a man suffered fractures to his ankle after he was reportedly pushed out of a door and fell down steps.

Detective Constable Leanne Hollowday, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to try to establish the circumstances around this incident. As part of these enquiries, I would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information about it, to please come forward.

“I can be contacted directly by email via l[email protected]

You can also report information online, speak to an operator via web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/61651/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.