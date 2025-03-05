Political Opinion: David Taylor MP holds meetings in Kyiv with Ukrainian Defence Minister

While some politicians used parliamentary recess to take a holiday, David Taylor MP travelled to Ukraine on a fact-finding mission to learn more about how the UK can support the war effort and protect this country from threats.

During the weeklong trip, Mr Taylor visited the Ukrainian Parliament, held meetings at a secret location with the Deputy Defence Minister, spoke with frontline troops, and visited munitions factories.

Mr Taylor said “People in Hemel Hempstead continue to raise Ukraine with me. The frontline in Ukraine is not just the frontline for them, it is the frontline for the Western world. Ukrainian troops are standing up for democracy, and they need our support”.

Upon returning to Parliament after his visit to Ukraine, Mr Taylor has pushed the Government to increase the supply of vital tech to Ukraine, increase the number of joint ventures with Ukrainian companies, and strengthen ties with their educational institutions.

David Taylor MP in talks with Ukrainian Defence Minister at secret Kyiv location

David Taylor MP added “According to the data, under the Conservatives, we saw defence spending fall by 22% and the size of our army shrink by 30%.

This Labour Government has shown it backs British values with a big increase in defence spending this week. After my visit to Ukraine, I am very supportive of this increase given the threats we face from Russia, North Korea and Iran.”

During his visit, he was informed that North Korea is increasing their involvement in the war effort and presented with information suggesting that the UK is also at risk of Russian aggression. While in Ukraine he also visited the Wall of the Fallen, to pay tribute to all those that have died, including those from Britain.