A charity which supports the rehabilitation of retired British service dogs will hold a fundraising event in Chipperfield this month.

K9 Heroes, which was started four years ago, funds the rehabilitation of dogs working in military, emergency and rescue services.

The founder, Emma Craigie Halkett, has organised an open-air evening at Theravet in Chipperfield.

On June 25, there will be a DJ, bar, BBQ, tea and cake tent and a free bouncy castle for children to enjoy. The gates open at 5pm and close at 10.30pm.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the evening, with proceeds going to the charity.

The UK-wide charity offers support to retired dogs who receive treatment and therapy from funds raised by K9 Heroes.

The charity started by Chipperfield veterinary physiotherapist has helped dogs like a German Shepherd who served in the Grenfell Tower disaster.