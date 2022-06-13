DENS is calling on local people to come together in schools, offices and homes to raise money to support their work.

The charity, which is based in Hemel Hempstead, is hosting its annual Yellow week from Monday (June 20) until Sunday (June 26) and is asking families, friends and colleagues to do something special for its event.

Whether it is a special non-uniform day where everyone wears yellow, a bake sale with yellow treats or transforming an office with yellow decorations, DENS is asking anyone who took part to donate £1 to DENS.

The Hemel Hempstead charity has its Yellow week from Monday to Sunday next week.

This donation will go towards helping rebuild the lives of local people who face homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

People supporting this charity next week are also asked to collect and donate items from the DENS’ food bank list. The charity says that its stocks are running low as its service sees an unprecedented level of demand amid the cost of living crisis.

Charlotte McCarthy, Relationship & Community Fundraiser at DENS, said: “The response we’ve had so far for the return of Go Yellow has been brilliant. We can’t wait to see all the creative ways our supporters around the community will be celebrating.”

DENS staff will be at The Marlowes next week.

Staff from DENS will be at Hemel Hempstead’s shopping centre, The Marlowes to raise awareness among shoppers.