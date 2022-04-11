A team of girls from Berkhamsted won the national title at Butterfly National Schools Table Tennis Championship on April 3.

The team was made up of Riley Jannese, Clemence Courtney, Lucy Miller, Annabel Howe and Ava Baker, who are all in year 6 at Greenway Primary and Nursery School.

The girls were joined by coaches, Kai Lewis, Mark Loczy and Urfi Urban who went to Wolverhampton after the team played at the area, county, zonal and regional heats.

PE lead at Greenway Primary and Nursery School, Mr Lewis said: “It's a fantastic achievement from the girls. They came on the day with the right attitude and a positive mindset and stunned us all with their determination”.

He added: “We are all so proud of them”.

The championship ran in partnership with Table Tennis England and English Schools Table Tennis, saw scores of schools all playing to become the champions.

Greenway’s squad came up against the defending champions from Fox Primary, Notting Hill in the final and were said to have ‘raised their game’ to achieve their win.

Mr Lewis said: “They were just not going to give up at any point and they had this positive attitude the entire day”.

The coach and PE teacher said that setting up a local table tennis club is something that he and the team would love to do. He said: “The girls are quite keen on training or coaching our upcoming teams as well. To sort of inspire the next generation.”