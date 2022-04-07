An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.
The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.
On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the Dacorum area of NHS Herts Valleys Clinical Commisioning Group according to the data.
1. Highfield Surgery, Hemel Hempstead
There are 2,707 patients per GP at Highfield Surgery. In total there are 6,597 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.4 GPs.
2. Kings Langley Surgery, Kings Langley
There are 1,833 patients per GP at Kings Langley Surgery. In total there are 14,883 patients and the full-time equivalent of 8.1 GPs.
3. Rothschild House Group
There are 2,091 patients per GP at Rothschild House Group. In total there are 40,926 patients and the full-time equivalent of 19.6 GPs. Picture used for illustrative purposes only.
4. Lincoln House Surgery, Hemel Hempstead
There are 2,386 patients per GP at Lincoln House Surgery. In total there are 13,980 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5.9 GPs.
