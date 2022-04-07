An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the Dacorum area of NHS Herts Valleys Clinical Commisioning Group according to the data.