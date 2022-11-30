National Highways has been granted an injunction to deter protesters from disrupting the M25 after Just Stop Oil campaigners scaled gantries near Kings Langley earlier this month.

The High Court order covers structures on the motorway and will last until just before midnight on November 15, 2023.

The injunction, which was granted yesterday (November 29) before the Honourable Mr Justice Soole, looks to prevent unlawful protests on the motorway around Greater London.

The M25 near Kings Langley

It means that anyone entering, remaining upon or affixing themselves to any object or to any structure on the M25 Motorway (or anyone causing, assisting, facilitating or encouraging any other person to do so) without National Highways’ prior consent may face civil proceedings for contempt of court for breaching the injunction order.

Anyone found to be doing any of the above could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine, the seizure of assets or a combination of the sanctions. The injunction names 65 individuals arrested by police after protesting on M25 gantries.

National Highways is gathering evidence to pursue civil proceedings for contempt of court against individuals arrested during this month’s protests.

National Highways says it remains concerned that the motorway will continue to be targeted by Just Stop Oil and other protesters over coming weeks and months.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "The reckless, selfish actions of a small group of protestors has stopped children getting to school, people getting to work, and emergency service workers from their critical work. That’s why, in my first week as Transport Secretary, I instructed National Highways to secure an injunction in anticipation of upcoming disruption.”

He added: “I have followed this up by ordering National Highways to secure this further injunction on the M25, which will be in place for a year. This means any activist flouting the law could face fines, civil contempt of court proceedings or even imprisonment.”

