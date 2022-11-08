Three arrested after second day of protests closed M25 near Kings Langley

Three people have been arrested in connection with protests that stopped traffic on the M25 near Kings Langley today (November 8).

The motorway reopened at 11am this morning after Just Stop Oil activists scaled a gantry near Junction 20 for a second day.

Herts Police said: “We deployed specially trained officers from our Protest Removal Team (PRT), who are trained to safely remove people from height, and some partial road closures were put in place in order to allow them to access the area and to ensure the safety of all those involved in the operation – including our officers, and members of the public.”

The M25 near Kings Langley