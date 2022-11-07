M25 near Kings Langly reopens after Just Stop Oil protestors scale gantry

People are asked to stay away from the area

The M25 near Kings Langley has now reopened after Just Stop Oil activists scaled a gantry near Junction 20.

Hertfordshire Police has made several arrests after the M25 anti-clockwise was forced to close.

It was just one of a number of protests taking place on the M25 today.

Earlier Herts Police were at junctions 22 (London Colney) and Junction 23 (South Mimms).