Extinction Rebellion activists protested outside bank in Hemel Hempstead

Extinction Rebellion activists held a banner outside Hemel Hempstead’s Barclays Bank on Monday to protest against the role it plays in financing new fossil fuel projects in the UK and Europe.

Berkhamsted’s Sue Hampton, 66, said: “Barclays aren’t paying attention to the floods, fires, methane belching from permafrost and record temperatures – or listening to the dire warnings from the world’s scientists, who predict a catastrophic end to life on earth if we don’t change direction fast.”

She added: “They must stop financing fossil fuels that are killing people now.”

The activists outside the bank yesterday (November 14)

The branch was one of more than 100 Barclays branches targeted in a national protest against the bank.