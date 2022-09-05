Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Extinction Rebellion Dacorum members protested outside a petrol station in Apsley on Saturday (September 3) by putting on a street theatre performance, calling for the end to new oil, gas and coal.

The protesters performed on the pavement of the Shell garage and honoured people killed by climate change with three members laying on the floor, acting as ‘climate victims’.

Two men from the group acted as Shell executives who celebrated their profits in 2022 at a tea party, spilling ‘oil’ from a teapot and throwing ‘cash’ around.

The group staged the protest on Saturday.

Other Extinction Rebellion members held a homemade banner.

Spokesperson Raeeka Yassaie explained that Shell owns Jackdaw, the new gas field approved by the government, and part-owns Cambo, the new oilfield planned for Scotland.

She went on to explain that the International Energy Agency warned last year that there can be no new fossil fuel projects if the UK are to reduce emissions and prevent a climate catastrophe.

Raeeka, from Berkhamsted, said: “The government gives Shell and other fossil fuel companies massive subsidies. But North Sea oil and gas won’t make energy affordable or give us energy security. Shell will export the gas from Jackdaw and oblige the UK to buy it back in a volatile global market.”

Sue Hampton added: “New oil and gas won’t solve the cost-of-living crisis and will accelerate the climate crisis. It’s a mistake we can’t afford to make.”